Donatella Versace Is Working On Britney Spears’ Wedding Gown, She Says.

Britney Spears has revealed a fresh piece of information regarding her forthcoming wedding to Sam Asghari. The “Lucky” singer uploaded a slideshow of photographs of a pink ball gown on Instagram on Tuesday, revealing that her wedding gown is being designed by Donatella Versace.

She wrote, “No… this is not my wedding gown.” “Bahahaha!!! Donatella Versace is now working on my gown. “Have a good night, everyone,” she continued, revealing that their wedding plans remain on track.

Fans and friends of the artist expressed their support in the comments section, including rapper Iggy Azalea, who wrote, “Icon behavior!”

One fan remarked, “Britney and Donatella are a fantastic duo OMG.” “You have the appearance of a princess.” Another fan said, “Can’t wait to see your Versace wedding gown!”

This isn’t the first time the singer has mentioned her imminent nuptials on social media. Spears used TikTok last month to solicit fans for wedding suggestions as she and Asghari were debating where they should marry. The singer said in the tweet that they had been considering whether to marry in Italy, Greece, or Australia.

Spears and Asghari announced their engagement in September, with Spears releasing a video of herself wearing her engagement ring. They started dating after meeting on the shoot of Britney Spears’ “Slumber Party” music video in October 2016, when the Iranian-American actor played her love interest.

Spears and Asghari had been dating for about five years and were ready to get married, according to a source close to the couple. “Britney and Sam are a match made in heaven. But it’s all about time for them,” the source said. “Due to the conservatorship, all of their dreams for their love have been put on hold.” They haven’t been able to develop into a mature relationship. It’s the equivalent of dating in high school. “For the previous two years or so, that’s been their experience,” the person stated.

The couple is also “ready to embrace the new chapter,” according to the insider, and “love one other without boundaries or feeling like they are on a leash.”