Donald Trump Jr. Responds to Prince Harry’s Memoir Announcement and Faces Backlash on Twitter

On Twitter, Donald Trump Jr. was mocked when he appeared to disparage Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

On Friday, Trump responded to a Daily Mail report alleging that “Prince Harry has landed a four-book deal, with the second due out only when the Queen dies,” which was published on the platform by user Politics For All.

“‘But but but we simply want to be left alone,’ says the narrator. “This is some classy stuff,” Trump wrote.

Since then, a spokeswoman for Prince Harry has refuted reports that the Duke of Sussex planned to publish a second memoir following the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. Prince Harry’s representative told The Independent that, despite “false media allegations,” he is working on only one memoir, which will be published by Penguin Random House in late 2022.

“Yeah I think harry & megain will do nearly anything to attract attention,” one Twitter user said. They adore the media. They wish to be “leave alone,” as though “bears despise salmon.”

“Harry and Meghan should obtain jobs and stop relying on the royal legend that neither of them wanted to be a part of in order to make money. Another user posted, “Harry needs to quit sobbing pitiful little privileged boy song.”

A third person wrote, “I won’t be buying it or reading it…”

“I sincerely hope the Queen lives to be 150 years old!” another commented.

Many Twitter users, on the other hand, defended Prince Harry and Markle and chastised Trump for his tweet.

One commenter on his post asked, “Triggered?” ostensibly referring to Trump’s upcoming book of the same name.

“Are you concerned that his book will perform better than yours?” another wrote.

“We’re talking about classy things and books. Another tweeted, “I saw a copy of your book in the $1 tree.”

A fourth Twitter user remarked, “I love that they get under your skin.”

This isn’t the first time Trump has made a remark about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s activities.

“My take on the Meghan Markle/Harry hostage video Oprah interview,” Trump tweeted after the couple’s interview with Oprah Winfrey in March. Have a good time and enjoy yourself. When I want to live a calm, serene life away from the spotlight, the first thing I’ll do is contact Oprah for an interview.”

According to HuffPost, Trump remarked in an interview with Rumble that he never saw the Sussexes’ interview with Winfrey because it was “not worth the time.”

“Are we really pretending she’s a victim of it all?” he wondered. Brief News from Washington Newsday.