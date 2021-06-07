Donald Glover Took a Huge Risk When He Pitched the Original ‘Atlanta’ Show

Anyone who has followed the career of rapper, comedian, and actor Donald Glover knows that he never does things by the book. Glover has always followed his own set of rules, from his early days of writing spec Simpsons scripts to his mid-career transformation from television star to acclaimed musical act. This was never more evident than when Community alum Ryan Murphy pitched his show Atlanta to FX as something that had nothing to do with its true tone and feel.

Developing a hit show

When Glover met with FX, he was already a well-known figure in television, comedy, and music. Trying to figure out how to market