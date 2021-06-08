Donald Faison Had a Real Crush on Stacey Dash in “Clueless”

Most teenage boys fawned over Stacey Dash in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Donald Faison, her future Clueless co-star, reportedly did as well. Before getting the part of Dash’s on-screen boyfriend, Faison confessed that he was smitten with her. It became the pinnacle of his film career’s early years.

Before working on ‘Clueless,’ Donald Faison was smitten with Stacey Dash.

Dash was already a sex icon in her own right when she was cast in the part of Dionne Davenport in Clueless. She made her television debut in the pilot episode of the NBC crime drama Farrell: For the People. She went on to have guest appearances on The Cosby Show and greater roles in shows like TV 101 after that. But it was roles in films like Mo’ Money and Renaissance Man that gave her her big break.

She’d also appeared in music videos for Christopher Williams and Luther Vandross, among others. Faison had noticed Dash because of her role in Mo’Money.

Lauryn Hill Had a Screen Test for a Part in ‘Clueless’

He couldn’t contain his joy when he was cast as Dash’s on-screen love interest Murray, and he even brags about it to his buddies. According to E! News, he previously said, “I was enamored by her.” “When I told my pals that I was going to date the girl from Mo’ Money, they freaked out and demanded to know if I was going to kiss her. ‘Yeah!’ I exclaimed. Sure, I’m going to kiss her. ‘I’m going to kiss her as well!’

Faison’s affection for Dash was evident from his reaction to their first on-screen kiss, according to Amy Hecklering, the writer and director of Clueless. In a 2020 interview with The New York Post, Heckerling remarked, “When I called ‘cut,’ he simply jumped around the set like crazy.” “He was bouncing about… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.