Don Lee’s Gilgamesh, Marvel’s First LGBTQ Family, is featured in the new trailer for ‘Eternals’ [Watch].

Marvel has released a new trailer for the upcoming superhero film “Eternals.”

The “Eternals” will be introduced to Marvel fans in less than a month. New video from the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe epic was revealed on Sunday, and it includes a shot of Gilgamesh (Don Lee) using his abilities.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the trailer featured Gilgamesh, who Lee described as “the strongest warrior of Eternals,” delivering his mighty punch into the path of an approaching Deviant – the terrible beasts that the Eternals protect mankind from.

The Eternals are all capable of harnessing and manipulating cosmic energy. Gilgamesh uses this energy to improve his total strength, stamina, and durability, making him the physically strongest of the Eternals, according to Screen Rant.

Ikaris (Richard Madden) also employs his laser vision and flight in the teaser, while Thena (Angeline Jolie) swings a golden sword to slash at a projectile of volcanic materials approaching.

Fans got their first glance at Marvel’s first official LGBTQ family, led by Phastos, in the trailer (Brian Tyree Henry). The hero’s husband (Haaz Sleiman) and son met Ikaris in the scene, with his son exclaiming that he’d seen him on TV with “a cape and shooting laser beams.” “I don’t wear a cape,” Ikaris joked later.

“I never imagined I’d be a part of the MCU in a million years. I’ve always been a tremendous supporter. “I’ve always been enamored with the idea of superheroes and the idea of humanity in need of saving,” Henry told Entertainment Weekly. “And I believe that bringing this group of people together, who all have these intimate senses of superpowers and protecting mankind, is something that we all require. It literally brings people from all over the world together. I’m still in disbelief that I’m a part of it.”

According to Russian cinema portal Kino Metro, “Eternals,” which contains the MCU’s first openly gay character, was graded 18+ in Russia, which implies it is “prohibited for children.” In 2017, the country assigned the same classification to “Power Rangers,” which also included an LGBTQ lead.

Despite opposition in some countries, the addition of a homosexual superhero is a huge step forward for Marvel, since many fans have long demanded authentic LGBTQ representation in their films.

On November 5, “Eternals” will be released in theaters.