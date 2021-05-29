Dolores Catania of ‘RHONJ’ has changed her mind about marrying David Principe again again.

Dolores Catania’s friendship with David Principe has fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey perplexed. Catania’s co-stars are perplexed as well. Catania, on the other hand, insists that their unorthodox relationship works for her. Despite her indecisiveness over whether or not she wants to pursue a relationship with Principe, Catania says she would definitely marry him.

Dolores Catania earlier stated that she was not interested in marrying David Principe.

For the past four years, Catania and Principe have been dating. The two have never lived together and regard their connection as unusual. Catania has actually lived with her ex-husband and business partner, Frank, throughout the whole of their relationship. Frank also attends several of the social events depicted in the show with his ex-girlfriend. This arrangement seemed to be well with Principe.

Catania boasted that she has the best of both worlds: she gets to spend quality time with her lover while also maintaining her freedom. During Season 10, she did express that she wished for more.

She and Frank had assisted in the construction of Principe’s home, and she was about to move in. She changed her mind by the season 10 reunion, saying she was eager to marry and Principe had missed the clues.

Her co-stars challenged her to not settle throughout Season 11. They were irritated when Principe gave her a Porsche instead of a ring, believing it was a present to keep her on the hook. She, on the other hand, claims that this is not the case and that their relationship is on her terms.

During the RHONJ After Show, she responded to a psychic’s prediction that Principe was not the right man for her:

In my life right now, no one can tell me anything….