Dolly Parton’s Salary: How Much Does She Make in a Year?

No one can deny that Dolly Parton is an American institution. With her open-minded character and philanthropic activities, the iconic country singer has had a great impact not just on the music scene but also on American society at large. So, considering her enormous success, how much money does Dolly Parton make in a year?

How much money does Dolly Parton make in a year?

Dolly Parton has had a phenomenal career. She has not only established herself as the queen of country music, but she has also been on television, in films, and had her work adapted for the theater. Parton was honored into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1999, 13 years after being inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1986.

The Grammy Hall of Fame, the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, The National Hall of Fame for Mountain Artisans, The Happiness Hall of Fame, and the East Tennessee Writers Hall of Fame have all recognized her. To put it bluntly, she’s colossal.

So it’s no surprise that Parton’s net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth, is a whopping $600 million.

So, how much money does Dolly Parton make in a year? Dolly Parton earned $37 million in 2017, according to Forbes. It’s difficult to envision that number falling by a significant amount, but the figures for 2020 aren’t yet available.

How her upbringing in poverty influenced her attitude

“I believe that being impoverished has been beneficial to me. I witnessed how hard my parents worked, and how a dollar might extend further than you could imagine.”

“Even now, when I consider spending a lot of money on clothing or furnishings, I think to myself, ‘I can’t spend so much money on one thing; my poor old Daddy could have raised his family for five years!’” Parton revealed this to Money.

"As a result, I'm familiar with impoverished people's hardships and have always kept it in mind.