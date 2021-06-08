Dolly Parton’s Gloves: Why Does She Always Wear Them?

Dolly Parton’s distinctive look consists of thick blonde hair, rhinestones, vivid makeup, and sparkling fingerless gloves, among other things. For years, admirers have wondered why the singer of “Jolene” is never seen without her signature hand ornaments. Her long-serving creative director, who oversees her image, knows the answer.

In 2010, Dolly Parton appeared to start wearing gloves.

The vocalist of “9 to 5” started wearing gloves in public in 2010, according to The Sun. The site quoted Duane Gordon, the owner of the Dollymania fan website, as guessing on why.

“She’s even been asked about them on a number of television interviews, and she laughed about them, claiming she was wearing them because she was cold in one and thinking they were cute in another,” Gordon said in 2011. “However, I have third-hand knowledge that she was approached about the gloves by fans while filming scenes for her new film Joyful Noise, and she informed them that she had corrective hand surgery (medical, not cosmetic) last year and that it created a scar that she is covering.”

“Again, I haven’t heard that directly from Dolly or her management, but I’m told that’s the answer she provided to those who asked privately in Atlanta,” he continued.

Tattoos on the singer of “Jolene”

Another theory is that Parton wears her gloves and long sleeves to disguise her tattoos, thus she never leaves the house without them.

