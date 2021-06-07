Dolly Parton’s Dollywood Employees Are Paid How Much?

The development of Dolly Parton’s Dollywood is ongoing, which means the park may receive a slew of new visitors after COVID. However, considering that an expansion could bring additional jobs, there may be some people looking for work at the park. So, what does Dolly Parton pay her Dollywood employees?

Splash Country at Dollywood was full of intriguing interviews.

Dollywood, Dolly Parton’s theme park, is a spectacular attraction with a wide range of services and entertainment for visitors of all ages. Dollywood Splash Country, an outdoor waterpark, is also part of the complex.

When it comes to potential employees, it appears that the park strives to inject its own sense of levity into the interview process. On May 17, 2021, Dolly Parton’s Splash Country held an on-the-spot interview for roles in food service, park operations, and lifeguarding.

There was, however, a benefit. After the interview, potential workers were invited to wear their swimsuits and stay for free food and time at the water park. They were also given a complimentary one-day admittance ticket for a future visit, according to TimesNews.

While this appears to be a one-time occurrence, it will be fascinating to watch whether it continues in the future, especially given how certain jobs have recently began to provide sign-on perks due to labor shortages.

What does Dollywood pay its employees?

When it comes to working at Dollywood and getting paid, the park appears to have mixed opinions. The remuneration is generally not competitive with other, similar parks, according to most reviewers.

Those that enjoyed their time there, on the other hand, mention bonuses like reduced or free entrance, reduced or free meals, and other comparable things. Others express dissatisfaction with the low compensation, claiming that the perks simply do not compensate for the low wage and are merely meant to appease staff.

Dollywood's prospective salary levels are listed on Glassdoor for a variety of positions. It estimates that a host can expect to be paid $9 per hour, while a cashier may expect to be paid…