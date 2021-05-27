Dolly Parton used to get ‘perverted’ letters from a man in a mental institution, which she kept: ‘I Kept Those’

Dolly Parton has had a devoted following since the beginning of her career. In 1978, the “9 to 5” singer spoke about her devoted admirers in an interview with Playboy Magazine. They were just starting to get “rowdy” at the moment.

Fans of Dolly Parton in 1978

Parton was just beginning to deal with people who would trespass on her land at the time of the interview. However, she had a Dolly Parton attitude about it.

According to Dolly on Dolly: Interviews and Encounters with Dolly Parton, she commented, “We definitely have fans who over the fence.” “It’s not very nice, but I don’t get worked up about it. If it’s so essential to someone, I believe the very least you can do is attempt to be nice.”

Pic for a happy Sunday.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/VXap3JeDMa

March 29, 2020 — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton)

Dolly Parton has previously stated that she is “not one of [her]favorite singers”: ‘I’m not a great singer,’ says the narrator.

Fans were becoming “rowdy” at shows, which Parton described as “frightening.”

“The crowds are getting crazier lately, with a lot more younger individuals and a lot of pushing and shoving,” she explained. “Some people are easily stimulated. They can run over a baby and knock his brains out without even realizing it.”

Except for one place, Parton said her fans were pretty much the same all over the country.

She claims that “Texas audiences are the loudest and most responsive.” “They’re basically fun-loving individuals all the time,” says the narrator. Texans live in their own world. It’s a fantastic venue for music.”

Messages from fans

At the time, Parton was also receiving a lot of fan mail.

She explained, “I used to get letters from a man who was in a mental facility.” “He was a huge guy… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.