Dolly Parton Celebrates Husband’s 79th Birthday in a Playboy Bunny Costume

Dolly Parton has just shown that seduction has no time limit. The renowned country singer recreated her October 1978 Playboy cover as a birthday surprise for her husband, Carl Thomas Dean, who turned 79 on Tuesday.

“Summer is always #HotGirlSummer for my husband, Carl. I wish you a very happy birthday, my sweetie!” The singer stated as much in the description of a video she released on Twitter on Wednesday.

In the video, Parton is seen wearing a form-fitting black bustier top. Her appearance was completed by bunny ears and a pink and white neck ribbon.

“Hey. Sunday, July 20th, is a Sunday. It is my husband Carl’s birthday, and you are probably wondering why I am dressed this manner. To be completely candid, it is for my husband’s birthday,” the “Forever Country” singer stated in the video.

“Remember how I stated that I will appear for Playboy magazine at the age of 75? Although I am 75 years old and they no longer print a magazine, my husband has always adored the original Playboy cover, and I was looking for a method to make him happy “She said. “He still believes I am a hot lady after 57 years, and I am not going to try to convince him otherwise. I hope you agree. How do you feel?”

The final print issue of Playboy will be published in March 2020.

The singer of “Here you come again” showed interest in restarting her Playboy modeling career on the occasion of her 75th birthday in October.

“Yes, that is something I am considering. If I can do it tastefully and we can incorporate a very great interview,” she stated during a live guest appearance on the “Scott Mills & Chris Stark Show” on Radio 5, according to Page Six.

Parton graced the cover of Playboy in 1978, but did not appear naked within the spread, according to the source.

Parton continued the Twitter video by presenting Dean with a framed reproduction of the original Playboy cover, dubbed “the old Dolly,” as well as a new portrait of her costumed as a seductive bunny, dubbed “the new Dolly.”

“In the first instance… I was a bit of a butterball in that one. To be sure, I am now string cheese, but I am hoping he will confuse me for cream cheese.” She stated with a wink.

The country music legend closed the video by inviting viewers to vote on whether Playboy should reward her for the photoshoot.