Dolly Parton On Being A “Good Boss” And Working With “Vampires” Dolly Parton On Being A “Good Boss” And Working With “Vampires”

In a recent interview with People Magazine, Dolly Parton, the Queen of Country Music, talks on being “a good employer” while dealing with people with unusual mindsets.

With a net worth of $350 million, the 75-year-old music diva is a true girl boss. Parton owns a variety of enterprises, including the Dollywood theme park and the new Scent From Above fragrance, in addition to her lucrative music career.

The singer of “Jolene” claimed she works hard and expects her colleagues to do the same, while preserving “compassion” in the process.

“I think I’m a decent boss,” Parton told People. “I aim to reign with compassion and love.” But there’s a small line between being a pushover and being a pushover. I’m a person who is both fair and honest. I try to be as friendly as possible, and I enjoy working with and being loved by the individuals I work with.” “I know that we’re utilizing each other and that when it’s time for them to go on, they can,” the successful businesswoman says. But I want to be the kind of person who, if they need to talk to me, they can almost treat me like a friend before we get down to business,” Parton adds. “I don’t want anyone to be scared to approach me.” Parton stated that she wants to be a friendly employer, but she also wants her employees to listen to her ideas. “I have to kick some people’s asses up one side and down the other because certain people just won’t listen.” She’s also faced “creative vampires” and “energetic vampires” at work, according to the “9 to 5” actress. “…You’ve got your energy vampires, and you’ve got certain folks who will eat you alive.” “A creative vampire,” she went on to remark, “is someone who steals your ideas and claims them as their own, takes them, and then scatters them.” “There’s an old adage that goes, ‘There’s no limit to what can be accomplished if it doesn’t matter who gets the credit,’ and it’s true. But if someone steals your idea, that’s the most difficult part.” Despite her success in the music industry and in her commercial pursuits, Dolly Parton insists that she is aware of her limitations and emphasizes the necessity of her employees in the operation of her businesses.

"I own a variety of businesses, including Dollywood.