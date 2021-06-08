Dolly Parton is a country music legend. Johnny Cash was once described as “dramatic,” not “a good singer.”

Dolly Parton met Johnny Cash for the first time when she was 13 years old. She was utterly smitten as a young adolescent girl. Parton was asked her thoughts on Cash as one of her “contemporaries” in a 1978 interview with Playboy Magazine. Here’s what she had to say.

Dolly Parton was made to “feel like a woman” by Johnny Cash.

When Parton was just 13 years old, she was given the opportunity to perform at the Grand Ole Opry. Her Uncle Bill Owens would take her to several performance locations in the hopes of securing her a spot.

In her 2020 book, Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics, she noted, “Uncle Bill was incredibly adept at talking to people and convincing people.” “And who is going to say no to a small kid?” says the narrator.

When it was time for Parton to take the stage, she was introduced by none other than Johnny Cash. She was smitten right away.

She wrote, “I was thirteen years old.” “When Johnny Cash introduced me, I thought he was the most sexiest man on the planet. That was the first time I felt my hormones surging. It was a combination of his magnetism and my maturation as a young woman. It was the first time I’d ever felt like a woman because of a man.”

Parton was pleased to be performing at such a prominent location in addition to meeting Cash.

She wrote, “It was a special time.” “Performing at the Grand Ole Opry was a dream come true. That was impressive.”

Dolly Parton’s thoughts on Johnny Cash’s career as a musician

By 1978, Parton had established a successful career of her own. She'd come a long way from singing at the Grand Ole Opry as a 13-year-old. In an interview with Playboy Magazine, the singer of "Jolene" was asked what she thought of Cash as one of her heroes