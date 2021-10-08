Dolly Parton Has ‘Little Tattoos’ To Hide Scars From Medical Procedures

Dolly Parton is not severely tattooed, despite what people may believe based on her preference for long-sleeved blouses and gowns. Rather, the 75-year-old musician hides scars from prior medical treatments with “a few small tattoos.”

In an interview published Wednesday, the “I Will Always Love You” singer said, “I have a few minor tattoos here and there, but most of mine just came out of me somewhat having a little body art.”

“I have a propensity to scar when I get any sort of cut,” she revealed, “therefore most of my tattoos happened because I’m extremely fair and have a tendency to scar when I get any kind of cut.”

“I’ve undergone operations for various reasons, and if the scars don’t heal properly, I just have to have tattoos to relieve the pain.”

It wasn’t the first time Parton had spoken out about her ink. She had previously gotten tattoos to cover up scars from doctors having to implant a feeding tube into her.

“I was unwell for a long time and had to use a feeding tube.” It created a small indentation in my side, which bothered her because she is so fair that scars turn purple on her,” she told People last year.

The iconic singer claimed she chose to turn the terrible experience into something “beautiful,” so she had beehive ink to hide the scar from the surgical treatment.

“I enjoy turning negatives into advantages. I got a small yellow-and-brown beehive tattooed on top of it, with a tiny little bee on top of the hive. “That little sinkhole is the mouth of it,” she continued.

Her tattoos, such as “ribbons,” “bows,” and “butterflies,” are little ornaments on her body, she added.

“I do have a few tattoos, to be honest… They are, nonetheless, tasteful. She went on to say, “I’m not a tattoo girl.”

Her tattoos are “scattered here and there, where I need them,” she previously told E! Online, but “they’re not the kind of thing to show on television normally.” Is it true that I can’t get naked?” After comedian Roseanne Barr brought up Parton’s tattoos in an interview in 2011, rumors about her being extensively inked began to circulate.

"Do you have any idea who's completely tattooed?" This is something I shouldn't even mention. "Dolly Parton has a lot of tattoos," she told E! Online. "She demonstrated it to me." She has a ton of interesting tattoos all over her body.