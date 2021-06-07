Dolly Parton Doesn’t Wear Sweatpants (Even During the Pandemic) — Here’s What She Wears When She Relaxes

Dolly Parton has always had a big personality. The singer of “Jolene” has always been drawn to “gaudiness.” When she’s at home, the Queen of Country takes off her wigs, lets her natural hair down, and dresses comfortably. However, she would never be caught dead in sweatpants.

Dolly Parton’s style is well-known.

Parton began developing her own style as soon as she had the resources. She realized what she enjoyed while working on The Porter Wagoner Show (wigs, sequins, and bright makeup).

In her 2020 book, Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics, she writes, “Porter and the boys were more into their western costumes, but I didn’t want that appearance.” “All I wanted was for my stuff to be shiny, dazzling, and vibrant, and I still want it to be that way. When I’m wearing all of my colors, I feel like a butterfly. Because it suits my personality, I can’t get enough rhinestones, color, or opulence.”

Parton admitted in a 1978 interview with Playboy Magazine that she was well aware of her “outrageous” appearance. That is, after all, the whole point.

“Can you imagine someone actually wanting to look this way?” she joked. “When people first meet me, they ask, ‘Why do you wear so much?’ After a week of knowing me, they are completely convinced. They’re well aware that it’s all nonsense. But, well, why not? Life is already tedious enough, so you try to make it more interesting. I suppose I just add a bit too much heat.”

Even if her style isn’t for everyone, Parton enjoys it. If she wanted to seem “sexy” or “beautiful,” the “9 to 5” singer stated she would dress differently.

