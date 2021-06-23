Dolly Parton considered throwing away her iconic image at one point: “I Might Throw the Wigs Away.”

Dolly Parton is associated with huge, blonde hair, rhinestones, and over-the-top makeup. It’s difficult to imagine the Queen of Country gazing in any other direction. However, according to the book Dolly on Dolly, the “9 to 5” singer considered modifying her famous visage a few times over her career. Of course, at the age of 75, we now know she never followed through. But here’s why Parton considered making a major shift at one point.

Dolly Parton wanted her talent to be the center of attention.

Parton devised a larger-than-life Dolly character early in her career to perform in public. However, there were occasions when the vocalist of “Jolene” became tired of the character she was portraying.

As documented in Dolly on Dolly, she told Star, “I might toss the wigs away tomorrow, next month, next year.” “Perhaps never. When I’m ready to shock the masses again, I might do something drastic if I feel the need to. It’s unjust to bind a person to an image. It’s time to take a closer look at the hour-and-a-half-glass body and hair, as well as the music and talent. I purposefully chose this look so that the talent could sell the picture, and the image could sell the talent. But the talent was always more important and should take over now.”

As Parton fans know, the Queen ended up embracing her image. She attributes part of her long-term success to the character she plays so well.

“A character never grows old,” she told biographer Alanna Nash. “A character lives forever, just like Mae West, like Zsa Zsa Gabor. Liberace. I guess I am a character only because I’m just totally what I am. I’m not afraid to be that and say what I want to, and just do what I want to do.”

Dolly Parton’s image in the press

Parton has called herself “queen of the tabloids” for many years. Her “character” lends itself particularly well to that world.

“Let’s put… This story is a short summary. Hope you enjoyed.