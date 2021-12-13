Doja Cat’s Jingle Ball Tour has been canceled after testing positive for COVID-19.

Doja Cat has withdrawn from the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2021 after testing positive for COVID-19 this week.

Only a few days after some members of her production team contracted COVID-19, the “Kiss Me More” singer tested positive.

“I’m sad to share that I just tested positive as well and will no longer be allowed to perform on the remainder of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour,” the 26-year-old singer wrote on Instagram on Sunday.

Because she had to cancel appearances in Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, and Miami, the Grammy contender stated her “spirits are down.” She was slated to perform in Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and Atlanta on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, respectively.

“I’m doing fine, and I’m looking forward to getting back out there as soon as possible! I hope I could be at the remainder of the tour stops to see the rest of the lineups. xo, xo, xo, xo, xo “Added the singer.

After reporting that certain members of her production team had tested positive for COVID-19, the “Say So” singer backed out of the tour’s New York City and Boston stops, which were scheduled for Friday and Saturday, respectively. Her team was quarantined, she claimed, and they were taking “proper safety measures and required safeguards.” “For the health and safety of the rest of our team, we’re taking all the essential safety precautions,” she said in a statement shared by People. “This means I won’t be able to perform at iHeartRadio’s New York Z100 and Boston KISS FM Jingle Ball.”

Doja Cat, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, caught the virus in July of last year despite claiming she wasn’t afraid of it.

“I was infected with COVID. I’m not sure how this happened, but I think I ordered something from Postmates and… I’m not sure how I acquired it, but I did “According to People, she told UK radio station CapitalXTRA.

She claimed she was “fine” after a “four-day symptom freak out” at the time.

The latest holiday event to be impacted by the pandemic is the Jingle Ball Tour.

After members of their respective crews tested positive for the virus, Lil Nas X and Coldplay withdrew from Capital FM’s 2021 Jingle Bell Ball schedule in London.