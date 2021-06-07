Does Katie Thurston Have Sex During Fantasy Suites on ‘The Bachelorette’?

Fantasy Suites are featured in every season of The Bachelorette and The Bachelor. It’s the first time the star has been alone with the cast without the presence of cameras. That means the spectator is frequently left in the dark about what happens there. Katie Thurston, on the other hand, has already responded to a key question concerning her stay in the Fantasy Suites.

On ‘The Bachelor,’ Katie Thurston discussed sex.

On the First Night of ‘The Bachelorette,’ Which Man Brings a Blowup Doll?

Thurston made her big debut on Season 25 of The Bachelor. When she exited the limo, she surprised Matt James with a toy.

Thurston said James, “I brought something from home that is really dear to me, and I thought I’d share it with you.” “This pandemic was quite difficult for me, and this helped me get through it.”

She presented him with her vibrator. “I was hoping to pass the torch to you, but after seeing how you look and knowing how far away the fantasy suite is, I think I’ll need it for a little while longer,” the bank marketing manager explained before returning the sex toy.

Thurston then entered the house, toy in hand, to greet the other women. She made a risky move, but she managed to stay for a while. She was unfortunately sent home before the Fantasy Suites. But now, as a bachelorette, she’ll be able to experience them for the first time.

On ‘The Bachelorette,’ does Katie Thurston have sex during Fantasy Suites?

What Happens in the Fantasy Suites on ‘The Bachelor’?

What happens at the Fantasy Suites is sometimes kept a secret. Other times, the talks or deeds that took place away from the cameras are revealed. Thurston has already revealed a lot about her time alone with a few of the guys.

“In my daydream, I have sex… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.