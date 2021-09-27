Does gasoline have a shelf life? As a summons to the army is considered, give priority to motorway service stations for refueling.

As a result of days of panic buying, the Prime Minister is rumored to be considering sending in soldiers to provide fuel to gas stations.

On Sunday evening, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng chose to suspend competition laws in the fuel market, allowing suppliers to target filling stations that were running low on fuel.

According to many sources, Boris Johnson will consider whether to take the severe step of deploying the army to drive oil tankers on Monday, after “frenzied buying” exacerbated gasoline supply concerns caused by a shortage of HGV drivers.

After long lines at the pumps continued across the country over the weekend, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps refused to rule out requesting military aid.

Mr Shapps has previously backed down on his opposition to importing foreign labor to ease the HGV driver issue, announcing the creation of 5,000 three-month visas to bring in additional hauliers to alleviate delivery demands.

The Cabinet minister told the BBC that the move will address a shortage of “100 to 200” petrol tanker drivers, and he advised motorists to be “smart” and only fill up when necessary to help reduce delays.

Long lines at gas stations saw police called to an altercation on a forecourt in north London as motorists continued their panic buying, which was spurred when BP’s concerns were leaked to the media that a lorry driver shortage could affect the company’s capacity to keep up with gasoline supplies.

The Petrol Retailers Association (PRA) warned that as many as two-thirds of its almost 5,500 independent stores were out of fuel on Sunday, with the rest “partly dry and running out soon” due to the rise in demand.

Because of the fear of gasoline shortages, several individuals and businesses have decided to stockpile gasoline.

The RAC, on the other hand, advises drivers not to keep petrol at home because it is a flammable liquid.

Petrol has a six-month shelf life when stored in a sealed container at 20 degrees Fahrenheit for those who do store gasoline in a legal and safe manner.

