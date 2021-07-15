Doe Doe Shannon, Mama June’s sister, is’so excited’ to meet Pumpkin’s baby boy.

Joanne “Doe Doe” Shannon, Mama June Shannon’s sister, has expressed her joy at the birth of Pumpkin Shannon-second Efird’s child with husband Josh Efird.

The 56-year-old reality personality shared a photo of herself and Pumpkin, 21, hugging at the pregnant mother’s baby shower in Gordon, Georgia in early June on Instagram on Tuesday. Pumpkin was seen getting tearful in the photo while hugging her aunt tightly.

“We started with months, then weeks, and ultimately days. Doe Doe captioned the photo, “So excited for baby B to arrive.”

After witnessing Doe Doe’s message, many fans couldn’t help but express their delight.

“What a wonderful family!!! I’m looking forward to seeing the photos!! Josh, 24, and Pumpkin’s first kid Ella Grace, who turned three years old last December, will be the best big sister,” one fan said.

“I’m ecstatic. Pumpkin, I wish you luck. Another fan said, “Can’t wait to see your new bundle of joy.”

“It’s all so thrilling! “Can’t believe it’s almost time!!!” exclaimed a third user.

Doe Doe’s message comes just one day after Pumpkin informed her admirers on social media about the impending arrival of her kid. She shared a mirror selfie on Instagram on Monday to show off her massive stomach. She stated in her post that she is currently in her 38th week of pregnancy.

Pumpkin has been using social media to keep her admirers up to date on her second pregnancy. She also showed off her baby bulge to her admirers in a previous post. Mama June revealed in the comments at the time that her daughter is due on July 25.

Before Season 5 of their reality show “Mama June: From Not To Hot,” Pumpkin revealed that she and her husband are expecting a boy. She then resorted to social media to disclose the name their son will be given.

“Well, we’ve found the perfect match to round out our tiny family. Pumpkin stated on Instagram, “We will be introducing our darling baby boy Bentley Jameson in July.”

Meanwhile, We TV has yet to announce whether or not their reality show will be renewed. Mama June, on the other hand, has already stated on social media that she and her family will be returning on television shortly.