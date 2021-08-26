Doe Doe Shannon Is ‘So Proud’ Of Her Niece Alana Thompson’s Teen Vogue Shoot.

Joanne “Doe Doe” Shannon, Mama June Shannon’s older sister, is “proud” of her niece Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, who was recently featured in Teen Vogue.

The 15-year-old reality star was featured in a Teen Vogue piece released Wednesday, in which she discussed her personal life and her intention to shed her image as the “boisterous little girl” known as Honey Boo Boo thanks to her prior reality series.

Thompson made it plain in her cover story, “Her Name Is Not Honey Boo Boo,” that she’s embracing her true identity as a teenager. “I was not given the name Honey Boo Boo by my mother. “My name is Alana,” she introduced herself before promising to “be the best I can be” and “try my hardest” to attain her life goals.

Doe Doe, 56, was quick to react once Thompson’s story and photoshoot were published on the publication’s website. She penned a lovely note for Thompson and shared a screenshot of the young reality TV star giggling on the set of the photoshoot she took for Teen Vogue on Instagram.

“I’m incredibly proud of this incredible young lady I get to call my niece. Mama June’s sister added in the caption, “She’s brilliant, sassy, loving, and fashionable,” before adding, “She’s lovely inside and out.”

Doe Doe, who appears on “Mama June: From Not to Hot” from time to time, also encouraged her Instagram fans to check out Thompson’s cover story.

On Doe Doe’s post, a number of admirers reacted positively to Thompson’s interview. Some congratulated the young We TV star and applauded her for succeeding despite the difficulties she has encountered in recent years as a result of Mama June’s incarceration and drug addiction troubles.

“I just finished reading the article and looking at the images. One person remarked, “Alana did a wonderful job and looks really gorgeous.”

“She is deserving of this after a difficult couple of years! Another person responded, “Good for her.”

“She got a lot of information from you! Sweet, thoughtful, and generous. When Mama June was away, Doe Doe stepped in for Alana and her sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, 21, and said, “[You] have been there for those girls…,” a third user said.

Meanwhile, in her interview with Teen Vogue, Alana addressed body shamers. She’ll, according to the former “Toddlers & Tiaras” star. Brief News from Washington Newsday.