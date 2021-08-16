Doe Doe, Mama June’s younger sister, spends time with Pumpkin’s children while filming a new show.

Joanne “Doe Doe” Shannon, Mama June Shannon’s older sister, had a great time with her grandniece Ella Grace and grandnephew Bentley Jameson while filming a new show.

The 56-year-old reality actress rushed to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo of herself holding Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon-newborn Efird’s baby, Bentley, with a big smile. Ella, Doe Doe’s 3-year-old granddaughter, was also smiling alongside her.

Doe Doe poked her tongue out in another image as Bentley was sound asleep. Ella, on the other hand, had a stunned expression on her face, with her mouth agape and her eyes wide open.

“I’m in a state of bliss. [Ella] adores her younger brother Bentley. She captioned the photo, “These two babies are just [too]cute.”

Many admirers flooded the post with nice words about the trio, as Doe Doe and Ella appeared to be having a good time together while caring for baby Bentley.

One person commented, “Such a lovely photo.”

Another person said, “They’re very cute.”

A third user wrote, “They are incredibly lucky to have the love and stability you provide.”

Meanwhile, when a fan inquired if they were still filming, Doe Doe responded affirmatively. It was unclear whether they were filming a different show or Season 6 of “Mama June: From Not to Hot,” which has yet to be revealed.

Despite the fact that Season 5 ended in mid-June, We TV has yet to make an official announcement about the reality show’s renewal.

Mama June, 40, has failed to visit her 21-year-old daughter’s family since the latter gave birth to her baby on July 21.

Mama June’s sister revealed on social media that Doe Doe did not accompany her to Lauryn and her 25-year-old husband Josh Efird’s home in late July to see baby Bentley for the first time.

Mama June has remained relatively mute regarding her connection with her children, despite the fact that things between them ended nicely in the fifth season conclusion of their reality show. The TV star has recently been living her best life while promoting “self-love.”

Mama June is rumored to have split up with Geno Doak, who was recently sentenced in a crack cocaine case. The rumors grew louder when Mama June was seen with an unknown male.