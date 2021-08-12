Doe Doe, Mama June’s sister, greets the reality star on her 42nd birthday with the words, “I Will Love You Till The End.”

When Mama June Shannon celebrated her birthday this week, she received the sweetest greeting from her big sister Joanne “Doe Doe” Shannon.

The reality star’s 56-year-old sister took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a collection of images of herself and Mama June over the years. Some even included the star of “Mama June: From Not to Hot” when she was still a baby.

Doe Doe began her birthday message for Mama June, who turned 42 on the same day she submitted the photos, with “Happy birthday to my tiny sis.”

“You’re always up for something new. I’ve loved you since the beginning and will continue to adore you till the end. You drive me insane, make me laugh [until]I cry, and stress me out to the point of baldness. “I wish you a wonderful birthday,” she added.

Mama June was also reassured by Doe Doe, who assured her that she had her back “even when you don’t want me to.”

Positive responses and birthday greetings filled the post from many followers. Some people also asked Doe Doe if some of the photos she uploaded were recent because they were relieved to discover Mama June had dropped weight.

Doe Doe, on the other hand, made it clear in one of her fan answers that all of the photographs she provided were “older ones.”

Meanwhile, several admirers remarked in the comments section that baby June looked uncannily like Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird’s 3-year-old daughter, Ella Grace Efird.

“Does anyone think June and Ella resemble each other?” one inquired

Another user replied, “Yes, Twinsies!”

“Wow! A different netizen commented, “The third photo of June looks exactly like Ella.”

The “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” actress celebrated her birthday just two days after some fans claimed to have seen the infamous matriarch apparently relocating into a new home in Florence, Alabama.

“So, we’ve seen Mama June around Florence, Alabama, and I even know where she bought her house. On Mama June’s boyfriend Geno Doak’s last social media post, which featured a sunset photo taken on Jensen Beach in Florida, Instagram user Jennifer Cunningham remarked, “She was seen getting her hair done locally, buying furnishings, and a car lot obtaining a vehicle.”

Cunningham also inquired about Geno’s knowledge of Mama June’s big move, but Geno remained silent.

Mama June and Geno were rumored to have split up recently, according to several admirers.