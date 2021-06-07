Doctors have never been able to fully explain how Ray Charles lost his vision.

Ray Charles is regarded as a legend for a variety of reasons. Charles was a star in every way, from his talent to his upbeat demeanor. As some of the famous musician’s admirers may already be aware, he had a fascinating and difficult childhood. Doctors have never been able to confirm how Charles lost his sight in such a bizarre way. Take a look back at the life of the legendary musician and the mystery behind Charles’ vision.

Ray Charles’ youth is seen in this video.

The star’s biography, Brother Ray, gave his fans and followers an intimate look at his childhood and journey. Charles was born in the state of Georgia.