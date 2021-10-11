Doctors deliver devastating news to a boy who is on pins and needles.

A young youngster was diagnosed with brain surgery after waking up with “pins and needles.”

When Freddie Parsons, now 16, was seven years old, he began waking up with pins and needles.

His family finally realized something was awry when they discovered he was having seizures while sleeping.

A man and a woman have been critically injured after a car fire shuts down a major highway.

Vikki, 45, and Martin, 56, Freddie’s parents, were informed they needed to capture the seizure for medics to view near their house in Giggleswick, North Yorkshire.

That’s when Freddie’s parents managed to videotape him suffering a seizure on a night when he was sharing a bed with his elder sister Abi.

Vikki told The Washington Newsday about Freddie’s first diagnosis nine years ago: “We had tried unsuccessfully to seek care at our local hospital since he was having seizures in his sleep at night, but no one could help us.

“Fortunately, I went to see one of our local GPs who specializes in epilepsy and had taught with Dr. Appleton at Alder Hey.

“He indicated we could go to Alder Hey for a second opinion if we were ready to travel. We said yes and haven’t looked back since.

“They ordered an MRI scan to make sure it wasn’t just nighttime epilepsy. It was then when they discovered the tumor. That happened in March of 2012.

“In July, he underwent a biopsy, went home for a few days, and then had to return to the hospital for an emergency stay because he was frequently fitting. They followed up on the biopsy results, which revealed that it was a benign tumor.

“They decided to operate to remove the most of it at that moment, but there was still a section near his brain stem that was too risky to reach.

“Because it was so close to his motor cortex, they were more concerned about how it might influence his mobility, which was a major concern because he was a very active and sports seven-year-old.

“When he was seven, it went quite well; he bounced back right immediately and. “Summary ends.”