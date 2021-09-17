Doctors approached a woman before surgery, leaving her “feeling like a weirdo.”

A lady whose cancer surgery has been postponed says she “feels like a freak” since the sickness is growing inside her.

Karen Clark, from Wallasey, Wirral, claimed she noticed six lumps beneath her right nipple in June 2020 and felt something wasn’t right.

She had lost her sister to cancer when she was 39 years old, so she knew what it meant and made an appointment with her doctor right away.

Karen, 55, had a mammogram and an ultrasound at Clatterbridge Hospital, but both revealed ‘normal breast tissue.’

“I sensed something was wrong, so when the lumps got bigger this year, I went back to my GP and was sent for more tests,” she explained.

Karen was given the news she had dreaded after another doctor ordered a biopsy.

“The doctor asked if I meditated since I was so calm, and I just answered ‘no, I am f*****g fuming,’” she explained.

“I felt something wasn’t right because I had lumps, my breast didn’t feel like mine, and I had a family history of breast cancer.

“You know your own physique, I’ve always been fit and healthy.”

Karen was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer and informed that she would require a big portion of her right breast removed, transforming her from a D cup to an A or B cup.

Karen was waiting in a surgical gown with compression socks on September 15 to be taken down for surgery when the team arrived to inform her that it had been canceled due to her HOCM (Hypertrophic Obstructive Cardiomyopathy), a thickening of the heart muscles that makes it difficult for blood to pump around the body.

“As an ex-prison officer, I’ve always been pretty physically fit and have run a lot,” she explained.

“Athletes commonly have HOCM, and I’ve never needed treatment or medicine for it.

“It made me feel as if they hadn’t read my medical records because I believe this should have been looked at before my surgery.”

Karen,. “The summary has come to an end.”