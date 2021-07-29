Doctor Who’s Jodie Whittaker is set to leave the show next year.

Jodie Whittaker will depart her job as Doctor Who, according to the BBC.

Chris Chibnall, who is also the showrunner, will leave the sci-fi drama next year.

When Whittaker took on the role of Doctor Who in 2017, she became the first female to do so.

Doctor Who is the best work she’s ever had, according to the actor. In a trio of specials next year, she will leave the TARDIS.

The first special will show on New Year’s Day 2022, the second later that spring, and the third in autumn 2022, when the Doctor is due to regenerate.

“In 2017, I opened my lovely gift box of size 13 shoes,” Whittaker remarked.

“I had no idea what great adventures, universes, and surprises I’d find in them.

“This show, the people who make it, the viewers who watch it, and what it has brought to my life have all filled my heart with love.

“And I owe Chris [Chibnall] a huge debt of gratitude for entrusting me with his amazing stories.

“We knew we wanted to ride this wave together and transfer the baton to the next person.

“So here we are, a few weeks away from finishing the best thing I’ve ever worked on.

“I’m not sure I’ll ever be able to put into words how much this role has given me. I’ll remember the Doctor and the things I’ve learned for the rest of my life.

“I understand that change can be frightening, and none of us knows what lies ahead.

“That is why we continue to look. Hopefully, you will be able to travel. You will be surprised by the universe. Constantly.”

Chibnall, who was born in Formby and joined the show in 2017 and cast Whittaker in her part, will also leave at the same time.

“It was utterly overwhelming, as a feminist, as a woman, as an actor, as a human, as someone who wants to always push themselves and challenge themselves, and not be boxed in by what you’re taught you can and can’t be,” Whattaker said of being cast as the Doctor.

Her first complete episode as the Doctor, which broadcast in 2018, had the highest launch viewing figures in the show’s ten-year history.

Mandip Gill, an actor, and John Bishop will be in attendance. “The summary has come to an end.”