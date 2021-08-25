Doctor Warns That TikTok Milk Crate Challenge Could Lead To “Life-Threatening” Injuries.

Doctors have warned that the latest viral challenge sweeping social media might result in fractured bones, spinal cord injury, or even brain hemorrhaging.

Climbing milk crates placed in a pyramid to give it a stair-like shape until they reach the top before having to walk back down the stacked crates — all without any support or protective gear — is the Milk Crate Challenge, which started on TikTok recently.

While some people completed the challenge, many more failed, as evidenced by recordings of people colliding with the pavement or grass when the stacked crates collapsed under their weight.

Since the “hazardous” challenge began circulating online, a number of doctors have recommended against participating. Dr. Rajwinder Deu, an orthopedic surgery professor at John Hopkins University, told USA Today, “You can open up a textbook and all injuries are on the table.”

Torn ligaments, shattered wrists, and dislocated hips are some of the traumas that might result from falling off the milk crates. Attempting the challenge, on the other hand, could result in paralysis or even death if someone sustains a brain or back damage, according to Deu.

A TikToker and general physician from the United Kingdom, who broadcasts medical-related videos to his 4 million followers on the video-sharing platform, has joined other medical professionals in cautioning against engaging in the social media craze, which he describes as “very risky.”

“Injuries can vary from broken bones, ligament injuries, and dislocations to potentially life-threatening ones like spinal cord injuries or intracranial bleeds [which is]a bleed inside the skull,” Dr. Karan Rangarajan told Insider.

Some doctors also noted that emergency rooms are already overburdened with COVID-19 patients, and that the challenge will just add to the pressure.

Dr. Shawn Anthony, an orthopedic surgeon specializing in sports medicine at Mount Sinai in New York, told Today, “Emergency rooms around the country are already packed, and elective surgeries are being delayed or postponed owing to a scarcity of hospital beds.” “This social media challenge adds unnecessarily to the strain on our health-care system and providers.”

After Conan O’Brien quipped on Twitter, “Waiting for FDA approval before I do the Milk Crate Challenge,” the Food and Drug Administration chimed in on the Milk Crate Challenge. The comedian tweeted the following day, after the FDA approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The FDA responded with a tweet stating that they are unable to recommend the challenge.

