Doc Society Announces 10 Selected Projects for Future Proof Lab

EXCLUSIVE: Ten projects have been chosen for the Future Proof Development Lab, an initiative designed to explore new technologies in non-fiction filmmaking during a time of misinformation. The program, a collaboration between Doc Society, FACT, and the BFI, spans three months and will help emerging and mid-career directors and creatives develop cinema and immersive works that engage with the impact of AI, big data, and virtual environments on storytelling.

Lab to Support Diverse Non-Fiction Works

Selected from numerous applicants, the 10 projects will be guided by 11 lead creatives, including filmmakers and artists from the UK and Denmark. The programme, hosted by FACT in Liverpool, a venue known for its cinemas and galleries, will offer technological workshops, editorial mentorship, and curated meetings with prominent non-fiction directors and artists. The focus is on preparing the projects for financing and examining how documentary makers can adapt to the evolving landscape of truth and technology.

Participants will have the opportunity to refine their works in a series of specialized workshops aimed at enhancing their ability to tackle the ethical and creative challenges posed by AI, augmented reality, and misinformation. The programme will also include opportunities to showcase the projects at CPH:Forum, a prominent event during the CPH:DOX film festival in Copenhagen, scheduled for March 2026.

“We are at a cultural crossroads where the intersection of image technologies and truth is advancing faster than public understanding,” said Luke W. Moody, head of the BFI Doc Society Fund. “This lab brings together immersive artists and filmmakers to explore how we can push the boundaries of new technologies and create stories that will engage audiences and inspire trust in media.”

Supported by the BFI Creative Challenge Fund, which launched in 2023, the Future Proof Lab is designed to foster innovative storytelling in immersive formats. Mia Bays, director of the BFI Filmmaking Fund, emphasized the programme’s ambition to provide critical editorial and technological resources for projects that would typically struggle to find commercial backing. “This initiative aims to support immersive filmmakers in taking creative risks and broadening their perspectives,” she said.

The selected projects and their lead creatives include:

Alex Nevill – Filmmaker, producer | Project title: Restless Sea

– Filmmaker, producer | Project title: Restless Sea Anna Engelhardt – Artist, producer | Project title: Towards Dissolution

– Artist, producer | Project title: Towards Dissolution Blu Smith – Artist, producer | Project title: The Odyssey of Recollection

– Artist, producer | Project title: The Odyssey of Recollection Comfort Arthur – Director | Project title: Ursula

– Director | Project title: Ursula Eelyn Lee – Artist, producer | Project title: Conjuring Acts

– Artist, producer | Project title: Conjuring Acts Gweni Llwyd – Artist | Project title: localhost

– Artist | Project title: localhost Leo Nelki – Director, producer | Project title: Untitled River AI Film

– Director, producer | Project title: Untitled River AI Film Livi Wilmore – Artist, producer | Project title: Browser History

– Artist, producer | Project title: Browser History Oliver Bradley-Baker – Artist, filmmaker | Project title: Biome

– Artist, filmmaker | Project title: Biome Ornella Mutoni – Director, producer | Project title: The Silence We Carry

– Director, producer | Project title: The Silence We Carry Patricia Echeverria Liras – Director, producer | Project title: Untitled River AI Film

The lab’s activities will be held in Liverpool, London, and Copenhagen, fostering international collaboration in the evolving realm of immersive documentary filmmaking. The programme’s culmination at CPH:DOX offers these projects an invaluable opportunity to connect with the broader non-fiction and immersive film markets.