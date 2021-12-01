Do You Want To Stay In The ‘Home Alone’ House For A Night? Guests at Airnbn can live like Kevin McAllister.

In a campaign with Disney Plus to promote the film “Home Sweet Home Alone,” Airbnb is advertising the “Home Alone” property in Winnetka, Illinois, for a one-night stay. The popular 1990 comedy starring Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McAllister grossed $475 million at the movie office throughout the world.

On December 12, guests will have access to the full house, but they will be responsible for their own transportation. On Tuesday, at 1 p.m. CT, reservations will open. The residence is being rented for the first time.

The same booby traps can be set up by guests, though no actual robbers will visit the residence. The most hazardous creature in the home will be Axl, a tarantula that will resemble the tarantula that belonged to Buzz McAllister.

“It’ll be decorated precisely the way it was 31 years ago, with treats and pranks,” Buzz actor Devin Ratray told PEOPLE. “There will be booby traps, but nothing serious,” says the narrator. Of course, there will be delicious microwave mac & cheese and a big glass of milk, exactly like Kevin had planned for dinner until the Wet Bandits intervened.” Guests will also be treated to a Chicago-style pizza and Kevin McCallister’s favorite junk food, as well as a “Home Alone” Lego set and a private screening of the film. Airbnb will also donate to the La Rabida Children’s Hospital in Chicago.

“Home Sweet Home Alone,” a Christmas comedy in which Ratray reprises his role as a police officer, is a continuation of the Home Alone franchise.

There have been six installments of “Home Alone” since then. Former President Donald Trump had an appearance in the second film, and there were calls for the clip to be permanently removed during his term. Culkin jumped into the battle, expressing his support for the scene’s removal.