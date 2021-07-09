DJ Khaled reveals what’s preventing him and his wife Nicole Tuck from having a third child.

DJ Khaled reveals what’s preventing him and his wife Nicole Tuck from having a third child.

DJ Khaled and his wife Nicole Tuck are “ready,” but not in a hurry, to have another child.

Khaled, 45, and Tuck, 45, have two sons, Asahd, 4 years old, and Aalam, 18 months. In a recent interview, the Grammy winner stated that he is ready to add to his family, but that he first wants to ensure that his wife is well and well enough to carry another child.

“I’m ready for whatever God has in store for us. “Every now and again, my queen and I chat about it,” the music mogul told Us Weekly. “She just had two lovely sons, our two beautiful boys, and I want to make sure she’s okay.”

Khaled then on to rave over Tuck, with whom he has been together for almost 11 years.

He continued, “Our mothers, our wives, our queens, y’all are so lovely and precious, and y’all do so much.” “Having a baby is a lot, but in a good way. She used to receive one massage each week, but now she gets two or three per day. Before I go, I’m going to double-check that she’s okay. We are, nevertheless, prepared.”

According to the singer of “I’m the One,” his love with Tuck is still as wonderful as ever, and they spoil one other on a regular basis.

“I say this with the utmost humility. I’m quite attractive. He laughed as he remarked, “Every time she looks at me, she falls in love.” “And I just fall in love with her when I look at her. Our partnership is thrilling since there is never a dull time. She also keeps me grounded, and when we’re on the same page, it’s a blast.”

Khaled remarked that when he is not busy, he makes it a point to compensate for his absence by showing his wife how much he loves and appreciates her. He also told her about something he did recently to make her day even more memorable.

“I brought her some flowers and made her an award, the ‘Mother Award of the Century.’” You take a step back and realize how much they accomplish,” Khaled added. “You have to get up at six or seven a.m. to take Asahd to camp or school.” I did it for three days, and she does it on a daily basis. So, seeing those things makes you appreciate it even more because it’s a nonstop work when you’re doing it. Brief News from Washington Newsday.