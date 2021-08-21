DJ debuts new pub and eatery dubbed “the most Instagrammable.”

In Southport, a gorgeous new pub and restaurant with its own permanent DJ has debuted.

House of Ivy is the town’s newest hospitality destination, which first opened its doors on Thursday (August 19).

It’s the newest initiative by Chantelle and Paul Drewery, who have owned and operated profitable bars, as well as mobile bars and event companies, in the area for many years.

The roof is decked out with foliage, flowers, illumination, and a disco ball on the inside.

A wall of ivy near the front door is topped with a House Of Ivy neon sign.

Behind the DJ booth is a wall of flowers and a pink neon sign that reads “God is a DJ.”

A bicycle with flower-filled panniers is perched against a wall.

On a weekly basis, House of Ivy will welcome a number of local House DJs, with some intriguing headlining visitors from farther afield scheduled to perform in the coming months.

“I can’t wait to welcome some excellent DJs here,” Chantelle, who is herself a DJ, added.

“Because we are a café, we will keep our music quiet and in the background during the day, but we will still play a variety of house music genres.

“As the evening progresses, the mood will gradually thicken, but no music will be played.

“What we aim to create is a pleasant setting with pleasant music in which people may enjoy food and beverages with their friends.”

The food menu features a variety of pizzas, salads, sandwiches, fries, and sides, as well as a comprehensive vegan and gluten-free menu.

The café bar will be open weekly from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m., offering cuisine, coffee, cocktails, music, and more.

From Thursday to Sunday, the facility will serve its complete meal menu from lunchtime to 8pm / 9pm. After then, a limited pizza menu will be available for late-night nibbles.

Every day, coffee and cakes will be provided, with take-out coffee available.

Chantelle and Paul have worked “tirelessly” to restore the Lord Street building into something “jaw-droppingly magnificent,” according to Chantelle.

“We truly want each customer to have the wow,” she concluded.

