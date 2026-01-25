DJ Confirms Victoria Beckham’s Wedding Dance Amid Brooklyn’s Claims

A DJ who performed at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding has corroborated the explosive claims made by Brooklyn about his mother Victoria’s behavior at the event. In a controversial social media post, DJ Fat Tony confirmed that Victoria did, indeed, dance inappropriately with her son during the couple’s first dance, as Brooklyn previously alleged. His comments add further fuel to the fire of a growing family dispute that has captivated the public.

Wedding Drama Exposed

The rift between Brooklyn Beckham and his parents came to a head on January 19, when the 26-year-old shared a bombshell statement accusing David and Victoria of being “controlling” and disrespectful toward his wife, Nicola. Brooklyn’s claims about the wedding were among the most shocking, with accusations that Victoria “hijacked” the couple’s first dance and danced inappropriately with her son in front of hundreds of guests.

Fat Tony, who performed a late-night DJ set at the 2022 wedding, took to social media to back Brooklyn’s story, posting a video mocking Victoria’s dance. The clip, shared on his Instagram account, showed a scene from the BBC sitcom Motherland, in which a character makes questionable dance moves. In the post, Fat Tony humorously teased: “Actual video footage. It’s true I was there!”

Adding further weight to the claims, Fat Tony’s partner, Stavros Agapiou, also supported Brooklyn’s version of events in an Instagram comment, writing: “I was there and she did, he’s telling the truth. Good on him for finally speaking out!” The comment has since been deleted, but it further fueled the drama surrounding the wedding.

Legal Action Looms

The shocking revelations from Brooklyn Beckham have not gone unnoticed by his parents, who have reportedly been left devastated by the accusations. Sources close to the family have told the Daily Express that Victoria is preparing to send a cease-and-desist letter to Brooklyn and Nicola to prevent any further public allegations. The letter, a source claims, is intended as a “caution” to Brooklyn, signaling that David and Victoria are prepared to take legal action if the claims continue to tarnish their reputation.

In his post, Brooklyn recounted the moments during the wedding when his mother unexpectedly replaced Nicola for the first dance. “In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where the dance was supposed to be with my wife, but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me,” Brooklyn explained. “She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life.”

Since the allegations emerged, social media has been flooded with memes poking fun at Victoria’s supposed dancing style, with some joking that it was the “average mum after a few wines.” However, not everyone believes the claims, with some defending Victoria, suggesting that she may have been drunk and didn’t intend any harm.

While the Beckhams have yet to respond publicly to Brooklyn’s statement, a source revealed that Victoria is determined to protect her family’s brand and business from further damage. The source added that David and Victoria will not hesitate to take action against their son if he continues to make public allegations about them.