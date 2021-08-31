Dixie and Charli D’Amelio, TikTok Influencers, Discuss Viral Fame.

Dixie and Charli D’Amelio talked about how they went from being average ladies to becoming popular TikTok content makers.

Until they became famous in 2019, Charli, 17, and Dixie, 20, were typical high school and college students. Charli’s TikTok account currently has 120 million followers, while Dixie’s account has 52 million followers.

“I believe it will be a difficult adjustment,” Charli told The Washington Post on Monday. “I don’t think I’m the type of person who has the proper personality for it because you go from being in high school and simply having to worry about who your friends are to now having everybody watching every small mistake you make…”

Charli, who was a competitive dancer before embarking on her social media career, admitted that she is “a little bit bashful,” which she says is “certainly one of the things I have to work on — especially when it comes to meeting people who support me.”

Given Charli’s accomplishments, Jennifer Lopez wrote glowingly about her in Time Magazine’s “100 Next” list in February. She also appeared on NBC’s “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon.

Dixie, on the other hand, has a Spotify music track called “Be Happy.” The song became well-known after receiving 70 million views on YouTube. During the COVID-19 outbreak in March, both sisters appeared on “The Tonight Show.”

“People who we’ve grown up talking to, our pals, treat us and see us in the same same way,” Dixie stated after becoming famous on social media. And I believe that is what has made this shift so natural. When people wonder what it’s actually like, we’re just going about our business.”

People asking for interviews and images, Dixie explained to the site, felt like a “transition point” in her life.

“I was at college, and Charli was still in high school… We were all settling in and ramping up our lives again, but not in a bad way,” she continued. “It was a breath of fresh air; we didn’t realize we needed it until we were living in LA and doing all of this new stuff.”

On the professional front, both sisters will debut their new eight-episode reality TV series, “The D’Amelio Show,” on Hulu on September 3.