Divorce Rings: The Empowering Trend Transforming Breakup Jewellery

Divorce rings are becoming an increasingly popular trend, as more women choose to repurpose their engagement rings into symbols of personal empowerment and freedom. Once seen as a sad reminder of a failed relationship, these redesigned rings now serve as powerful declarations of independence. Jewelry designers in London are leading the way, offering bespoke creations that help individuals mark their personal transformation after a separation.

Turning Pain Into Empowerment

For many women, the act of remaking an engagement ring into something new is a deeply empowering process. Natasha, who chose to redesign her plain engagement ring after her divorce, found herself at a crossroads: she could either discard it or find a way to transform it. “I didn’t really love the ring in the first place, and I didn’t want to keep it locked away,” she explains. With the help of jeweller Lottie Leigh, Natasha redesigned the ring, incorporating a diamond from an old earring into a fresh design that felt uniquely hers. The result: a ring that no longer symbolized a marriage but instead represented her own personal evolution.

This growing trend has been fuelled in part by celebrity influences. Model Emily Ratajkowski, for example, repurposed her large engagement ring into two separate pieces after divorcing Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2022. “The rings represent my own personal evolution,” she told Vogue, emphasizing that a woman shouldn’t have to forfeit her diamonds just because her marriage ended. Similarly, reality TV star Rachel Zoe transformed her cushion-cut diamond engagement ring into a new design after her divorce from Rodger Berman, sharing the transformation on Instagram with excitement.

Jewellers are noticing an uptick in interest in divorce rings. Rachel Boston, a London-based jeweller with over 13 years of experience, notes that clients are now regularly coming in to discuss how they can repurpose their old rings. “It’s never about anger or revenge; it’s always a calm, reflective, and joyful process,” she says, adding that many of her clients are looking to embrace a fresh chapter in their lives. The trend of turning an old symbol of marriage into a personal statement of empowerment is growing, as more women reclaim control of their narratives.

Why Divorce Rings Are Becoming Popular

One reason divorce rings have caught on is the significant value engagement rings often hold. As jewellery designer Eliza Walters points out, for many women, an engagement ring is the most valuable piece of jewellery they will ever own, and it can remain with them during a separation. “Why let such a valuable piece sit unused?” she asks. Walters’ firm, Lylie, which has been offering redesign services since 2019, works with clients to turn engagement rings into pieces that reflect their current journey, sometimes incorporating gemstones from old jewellery into the new design.

Some clients, like Natasha, choose to add a new stone to their rings to symbolize the next chapter in their lives. The idea of adding a personal touch, such as a stone from an old pair of earrings or another unused item, gives the final piece more meaning. In some cases, clients even opt for new pieces altogether. Carolyn, for instance, bought herself a silver band while on holiday after her divorce, inscribing it with an Arabic phrase. “Whenever I wear it, it reminds me that I have confidence in myself,” she says, adding that it serves as a source of strength and empowerment.

The process of redesigning a divorce ring can also mark an emotional turning point. “Divorce is such a brutal experience for many,” says Walters. “It’s a sad moment for some people when they leave their old engagement ring with us, but it’s also part of the closure process.” While it can be difficult to say goodbye to the past, many women find that redesigning the ring allows them to embrace their new future.

Ultimately, for many, the redesigning of a divorce ring is not about erasing the past but about creating a new symbol of strength, independence, and self-love. “It feels like a new piece of jewellery,” Natasha says. “It’s something that I’ve chosen, something that’s personal to me.” What started as a token of a relationship that ended has now become a statement of her own resilience and growth.