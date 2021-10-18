Disturbing Brian Laundrie Halloween Costume Ideas Are Making Their Way Around the Internet.

As fugitive Brian Laundrie continues to avoid investigators, Halloween outfits inspired by him have appeared on the internet.

According to the Independent, a photo of a man wearing a flower mask and green morph suit with a flowerbed modified in the torso area shows a man donning a flower mask and green morph suit with a flowerbed edited in the torso area.

Following the death of his 22-year-old fiancée, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, the costume purportedly alluded to a conspiracy belief that Laundrie was hiding from authorities in a secret bunker beneath the backyard of his parents’ North Port, Florida house.

According to the source, the photo of the costume was headed “Brian Laundrie’s Halloween Costume this year.”

According to the same story, another photo of a costume based on Laundrie depicted a man wearing a laundry basket full of clothing and detergent around his waist with the caption “My name is Brian” superimposed on the shot.

Laundrie’s surname appears to be a play on words in the costume.

Laundrie was last seen on Sept. 13, two days after Petito, of Long Island, New York, was reported missing by her parents; the two had been on a cross-country van excursion for months, but only Laundrie had returned home.

Petito’s body was discovered on Sept. 19 in a national park in Wyoming, and her death was declared a strangulation.

According to coroners, the deceased YouTube vlogger’s body had been in the woods for three to four weeks before being discovered, indicating that she died in mid to late August.

Despite being the principal person of interest in the case, Laundrie, who is now wanted on fraud charges, has not been charged in connection with Petito’s death.

In a recent interview, Petito’s stepfather, Jim Schmidt, was cited as saying, “We want retribution and justice, and for him to pay for his crimes.”

Authorities have renewed their search for Laundrie in the 24,565-acre Carlton Reserve in Florida, where his parents, Christopher and Roberta, believe their son vanished with a bookbag and no phone.

Following reports of sightings, search operations for Laundrie have been begun in Wyoming and along the Appalachian Trail in North Carolina.

Petito’s family has subsequently publicly chastised Laundrie’s family for allegedly refusing to cooperate with the investigation.

A lawyer for Laundrie’s family, Steve Bertolino, has recently come out against charges that the couple assisted their son in eluding capture.