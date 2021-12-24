Disney+’WandaVision’ and Netflix’s ‘Arcane’ are among the top five best shows set to premiere in 2021.

If you’re looking for some of the top shows from the previous year to watch before moving on to 2022, here’s a list of shows to watch in 2021, based on IMDb ratings.

Arcane

This is Netflix’s first original animated series, which premiered on November 6th. The series is based on Riot Games’ “League of Legends” video game. With a 9.2 IMDb rating, “Arcane” is one of the most popular shows launched on the streaming site.

The story follows the beginnings of two legendary League champions. Various characters were voiced by Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell, Katie Leung, Kevin Alejandro, and Shohreh Aghdashloo.

Dexter: New Blood is a television series based on the novel Dexter

Do you enjoy watching crime procedurals? If you answered yes, then “Dexter: New Blood” is the show for you. Michael C. Hall and Jennifer Carpenter reprise their roles as Dexter and Debra in this sequel to the Showtime network’s “Dexter” series.

IMDb has given the series an 8.9 rating.

WandaVision

Marvel Studios released “WandaVision” earlier this year on Disney+ after a year hiatus due to the COVID-19 epidemic, and fans couldn’t get enough of it, especially after superhero Vision gave his life to stop Thanos in “Avengers: Endgame.”

If you’re a Marvel lover, the series has an IMDb rating of 8.0 and is highly recommended.

Dopesick

“Dopesick” is a star-studded drama series that centers on opiate addiction and how it affects Americans. Michael Keaton, Will Poulter, Kaitlyn Dever, Peter Sarsgaard, and Michael Stuhlbarg are among the cast members.

The show is accessible on Hulu and has an IMDb rating of 8.8.

LokiIf you’re a Marvel fan, “Loki” is a series you’ve probably seen before. However, if you haven’t seen this series, which follows Loki after the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” you should absolutely give it a watch on Disney+.

Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Jonathan Majors, and Owen Wilson appear in the series, which has an IMDb rating of 8.3.

Check out our list of the top 10 highest-grossing movies of 2021 if you haven’t already.