Disney+ Is Getting A ‘Home Alone’ Reboot. Everything You Need To Know Is Right Here.

Disney+ announced the remake of the popular Christmas film “Home Alone” on Twitter on Thursday.

The new film will be named “Home Sweet Home Alone,” and fans will be able to view it on Netflix starting November 12.

Disney+ tweeted, “Three months until we’re #HomeSweetHomeAlone.” “Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Archie Yates, Aisling Bea, Kenan Thompson, Tim Simons, Pete Holmes, Devin Ratray, Ally Maki, and Chris Parnell star in the all-new Original Movie, which premieres on #DisneyPlus on November 12.”

Photos of some of the cast members holding words that make up the film’s title, as well as those carrying signs detailing the film’s release date and where fans may see it, accompanied the announcement.

Netizens expressed their displeasure at the announcement in the comments section.

“No no no no no, we didn’t need a home alone reboot,” one user remarked. Since HA2, the movies have been dreadful. This will be no exception. “Jeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee

“I remember when Martin Scorsese got dorks all upset over his comments about amusement park movies, Bob Iger was wailing about how they utilize the proceeds to make ‘serious’ films,” another person added. I suppose this is one of the things he was referring to.”

“This is your reminder that this would be the 6th movie in the franchise,” commented one of the franchise’s fans, who posted all of the previously released chapters’ posters.

Dan Mazer directs the action comedy, which has a screenplay by Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell, who have worked on "Saturday Night Live."

The first “Home Alone” film, directed by John Hughes and produced by the Walt Disney Company, was released in 1990. The film’s great popularity prompted a sequel, “Home Alone 2: Lost In New York,” which was released in 1992.

The makers decided not to develop a sequel in 1997, instead recreating the film with a fresh ensemble. The main character from the first film reappeared in the fourth installment, “Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House,” which was released in theaters in 2002.

The fifth part of the sequence, “Home Alone: The Holiday Heist,” was released in 2012 by ABC Family to mixed reviews.

Disney’s first film since its merger with Fox will be “Home Sweet Home Alone.”