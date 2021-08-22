Disney Is ‘Afraid’ To Publicly Litigate Scarlett Johansson’s Lawsuit, According To Her Lawyer.

After Disney’s recent filing, Scarlett Johansson’s lawyer retaliated, accusing the business of being “afraid” to publicly litigate the actress’ complaint over “Black Widow.”

In July, Johansson filed a lawsuit against Disney for alleged breach of contract over her remuneration for the film “Black Widow,” which was released in theaters and on Disney+ at the same time.

The actress claimed that her contract required her to have an exclusive theatrical release, and that the hybrid release resulted in a pay cut.

Disney, which has stated her complaint has “no merit whatsoever,” filed an application in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday to transfer the case to binding arbitration in New York, according to court records obtained by People.

According to the American Bar Association, arbitration is a confidential process “where disputing parties agree that one or more individuals can make a decision concerning the dispute after obtaining evidence and hearing arguments.”

“After originally responding to this litigation with a misogynistic assault against Scarlett Johansson, Disney is now, inevitably, trying to hide its misbehavior in a confidential arbitration,” Johansson’s lawyer, John Berlinski, said in a statement to E! News Saturday.

He said, “Why is Disney so terrified of pursuing this matter in public?” “Because it knows that Marvel’s commitment to provide ‘Black Widow’ a traditional theatrical release ‘like its other films’ was all about ensuring that Disney wouldn’t exploit box office profits to bolster Disney+ memberships. But that’s exactly what happened, and we’re excited to share the overwhelming data that backs it up.”

In the midst of the outbreak, Disney has released additional films in theaters and on Disney+, claiming that its recent filing is to enforce the terms of a contractual agreement with Johansson.

In a statement to E! News on Saturday, attorney Daniel Petrocelli, who represents Disney and Marvel, said, “We are simply asking the Court to enforce the parties’ contract requiring arbitration of all disputes.”

According to Disney’s lawsuit, Periwinkle, Johansson’s company, “agreed that all claims ‘arising out of, in connection with, or connected to’ Scarlett Johansson’s performing services for ‘Black Widow’ would be subject to confidential, binding arbitration in New York.”

Furthermore, Disney said that Johansson’s contract did not include a requirement for theater distribution, “much alone that such distribution be exclusive.” While their contract stipulated that the film be released on no fewer than 1,500 screens, “Black Widow” launched on more than 30,000 screens in July, according to the court papers.

