Disney Announces Return of ‘Percy Jackson’ for Season 3 in 2026

Disney has confirmed that “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” will be back for its highly anticipated third season, slated for release later this year. Following the Season 2 finale, which aired on January 21, 2026, a teaser for the upcoming season was dropped, setting the stage for another thrilling chapter in the beloved franchise.

New Cast and Major Storylines Revealed

The third season will adapt Rick Riordan’s third book, “The Titan’s Curse,” as Percy Jackson and Annabeth Chase face an escalating war with the Titans. After a production delay due to Season 2’s promotion, filming for the new season kicked off in Vancouver in August 2025 and is set to wrap by March 2026. The premiere is expected in December 2026, continuing the show’s tradition of winter releases.

The plot of Season 3 will follow Percy and Annabeth as they attempt to rescue two demigods from a school, but things quickly go wrong. The capture of the goddess Artemis and a growing conflict with Kronos will raise the stakes. Additionally, the introduction of the Hunters of Artemis, led by the goddess herself, and the arrival of the formidable Titan Atlas promise to add significant tension. Fans can also expect the return of Thalia, whose resurrection will have major consequences for the Great Prophecy.

Returning cast members include Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson, Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase, Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood, and Charlie Bushnell as Luke Castellan. New additions include Dafne Keen, who will play Artemis, and Kate McKinnon as the goddess Aphrodite. The new season will also introduce key characters like Bianca and Nico Di Angelo, with Olive Abercrombie and Levi Chrisopulos taking on these roles, respectively.

The creative team behind the show remains strong, with Jonathan E. Steinberg and Dan Shotz as executive producers, and Rick Riordan continuing his involvement as co-creator. The series has been praised for its faithful adaptation of the books, and with a solid mix of returning talent and fresh faces, Season 3 is poised to continue this success.

As for the cliffhanger ending of Season 2, fans were left with unresolved tension at Camp Half-Blood, where the Golden Fleece was used to revive Thalia, setting up the imminent Titan war. With the gods preparing for a catastrophic battle, Season 3 promises to dive deeper into these complex dynamics, pushing Percy and his friends to their limits.

The show’s growing fan base is sure to be thrilled by the news of Season 3’s return. With strong performances, an exciting storyline, and a slate of fresh talent, “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” is gearing up for a monumental year ahead.