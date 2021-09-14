Disgust after a disabled woman was left in tears by Home Bargains employees.

People have expressed their displeasure with Home Bargains employees who are accused of mocking a disabled woman and making a joke about her being “drunk.”

Dianna Slade, who suffers from a neurological condition that causes her to lose her balance and shake her hands, was visiting the retailer’s Bidston Moss store late last month when her symptoms became worse.

After struggling to retain her balance while scooping up vehicle mats she’d dropped mid-aisle down a worker’s back, the 37-year-old alleges she was taunted by “cruel” colleagues.

She alleges she overheard a male staff member say “it’s a bit early to be drinking, isn’t it?” as she proceeded to the check-out, already embarrassed by her struggle. Then there are the “heartless giggles.”

Dianna, who walks on crutches, stated that the “cruel” remark aggravated her symptoms and made her feel “worthless” as she went back to her brother’s car and shot an emotional video.

In a video posted on Twitter, the Functional Neurological Disorder (FND) patient sobs as she exhibits her severely trembling hands and tells how, despite wearing a sunflower lanyard, employees failed to help her.

The neckwear is meant to provide as a discreet warning to store personnel that a client may want additional assistance or patience, and Dianna has taken issue with the workers, alleging that they insulted her needs rather than meeting them.

“I’m disabled, not drunk,” Dianna, from Meols, Wirral, explained. My heart was broken. I was crying and feeling embarrassed.”

Hundreds of people expressed their displeasure with the staff members’ actions after reading the story on The Washington Newsday’s Facebook page and website.

“Their staff are awful to treat her like that – they are meant to aid customers not disrespect someone who has a disability – hope they get a warning for that, my heart and thoughts are with that girl,” Hubble Sue wrote on Facebook.

"It's horrible that, even if it was an intoxicated person, the individual was shaking, wearing a lanyard, and dropped the mats while still trying to handle a basket and a crutch," Claire Stark-Couzens remarked. Why wouldn't people's first thoughts be to assist them?"