Director Reveals That Keanu Reeves Was “Blown Away” By The Final Output In “The Matrix Resurrections” [Video].

Lana Wachowski, the director of the highly anticipated film “The Matrix Resurrections,” has revealed Keanu Reeves’ reaction to the movie’s final product.

On Friday, the 56-year-old filmmaker attended the Berlin International Literature Festival, where he stated the 57-year-old actor was “blown away” by the film’s success.

“We presented the picture to Keanu, and he was blown away by it, and he said something that was very Keanu,” the filmmaker stated.

“[Reeves] He’s just kind of sitting there, and you don’t anticipate some tremendous epiphany to come out of him at that moment,” Wachowski recounted, “but he-like casual brilliance just kind of rolls off him Keanu.”

After seeing the film, the actor expressed his admiration for Wachowski’s direction.

“Twenty years ago, you presented a story in which you characterized the future twenty years and the issues of the nature of digital, virtual existence and how it would effect us and how we think about it, and you gave us a frame to think about it and talk about it,” Reeves said. And you took the same character, the same storylines, and the same material and stretched it out over the next two decades. “How did you pull that off?” The director recalled something.

The fourth installment of the “Matrix” franchise will be “The Matrix Resurrections.” On December 22, the film will be released in theaters and on the HBO Max platform. In addition to Priyanka Chopra, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jessica Henwick, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Daniel Bernhardt, and Neil Patrick Harris, the film stars Priyanka Chopra, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jessica Henwick, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Daniel Bernhardt, and Neil Patrick Harris.

Wachowski, along with her sister Lilly, directed the first installment of the franchise, which was released in 1999.

Aside from “Matrix,” Reeves will be seen in the animated film “Super Pets,” which will be released on May 20 of next year. Many additional celebrities will appear in the film, including Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, and John Krasinski.

The actor is now filming “John Wick: Chapter 4,” the fourth installment of the blockbuster trilogy. The film “John Wick: Chapter 5” is currently under pre-production.