Director James Gunn of “Game of Thrones” claims that main characters were supposed to be introduced in short films.

James Gunn, the man behind the live-action adaptation of the “Guardians of the Galaxy” comic, said that the movie’s characters were planned to be introduced through short films.

After reading an article about Marvel Studios’ initial plans for short films to introduce the characters, the 55-year-old director recalled the experience.

The director remarked on Twitter Monday, “I forgot about this, but this is real.” “Not only did we plot it, but we also shot video for one of the screenplays (Rocket & Groot),” he continued, “part of which was the first shot of Rocket blasting a machine gun on Groot’s back that we debuted at San Diego Comic-Con.”

Gunn indicated that there would be four segments, involving Rocket and Groot, Gamora, Drax, and Star-Lord, in the same stream of tweets. Only Rocket and Groot’s scripts were written at the time, according to the director, and they were totally “storyboarded.” The director went on to say that the plot centred around the first meeting of Rocket and Groot. He continued, “I still think it’s true in my headcanon,” noting that he also wrote a character for actor Alan Tudyk.

Gunn, on the other hand, revealed why he didn’t go through with the plan and instead decided to make a full-fledged film.

“I recognized it was crazy for me to be writing and directing four short films at the same time as I was prepping this massive world-building blockbuster,” he explained.

Three of the four shorts were supposed to “play before” the three films that came out before “Guardians of the Galaxy” in 2014.

Three films were released under Marvel Cinematic Universe: Phase Two, including “Iron Man 3,” “Thor: The Dark World,” and “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” despite the filmmaker not naming them until “Guardians.”

The fourth short was supposed to depict the backstory of Peter Quill (played by Chris Pratt), which became the “beginning of Guardians,” according to the director.

“It was difficult for me to acknowledge it was too much for me, and I was disappointed when I realized I couldn’t do them (particularly Rocket and Groot), but maybe someday!” Gunn went on to say.

The first installment of “Guardians of the Galaxy” was published in 2014. The film’s sequel was canceled in 2017, and the third episode will be released on May 5, 2023.