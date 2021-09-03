Director Gavin O’Connor confirms that Ben Affleck’s “The Accountant” will be made into a trilogy.

One of Ben Affleck’s movies is all set to be made into a trilogy and it is not “Way Back.” Gavin O’Connor, the director of “The Accountant,” has stated that the film will get a sequel, and that it will not stop there.

O’Connor recently spoke on Cinema Blend’s “ReelBlend” podcast, where he stated that there will be no sequel to “Way Back.”

“However, we’re working on a sequel to Accountant. That transaction was just completed. He said, “We’re doing ‘The Accountant’ again.”

In fact, the film won’t only get a sequel; the filmmaker intends to make a trilogy out of it. This is because Jon Bernthal’s character, who turned out to be Christian Wolff’s long-lost brother, is expected to have a considerably bigger role in the franchise’s third movie. As a result, the second installment of the trilogy will set the setting for a thrilling conclusion.

“Yeah. Yeah. So, I’ve always wanted to make three because, what, the second one would be more with – we’ll include his brother in the story,” the director explained. “So there’ll be more screen time for Bernthal in the second one. The third film will be “Rain Man on steroids,” as I like to call it. The third film will focus on the two brothers, who are an odd couple. The third is going to be a friend shot.”

Over the last few years, a lot has been said about the chances of “The Accountant 2.”

Affleck discussed the sequel in 2019, saying that “things were being tossed around.”

Its creators even considered making a TV series out of the sequel. A TV series would have made sense, given O’Connor’s current plans to turn it into a trilogy.

The story of Affleck’s Wolff, an autistic certified public accountant who works on the books of criminal and terrorist groups around the world, is told in the 2016 film “The Accountant.”

When the FBI discovers him, all hell breaks loose.

Unfortunately, during his podcast appearance, O’Connor did not divulge much about the sequel. He didn’t even say when it will start production or who will return from the cast, other from Affleck and Bernthal.