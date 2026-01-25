Director Fought to Keep Key Detail in People We Meet On Vacation Adaptation

Director Brett Haley recently revealed that a key storytelling element in the Netflix romantic comedy People We Meet On Vacation was almost cut during the adaptation process. Based on Emily Henry’s beloved novel, the film has drawn attention from fans eager to see how the story translates from page to screen.

The film follows Poppy, an adventurous writer, and her best friend Alex, a creature-of-habit who joins her for annual summer getaways. Their seemingly platonic friendship begins to shift as they question whether their bond could be something more after a decade of shared holidays.

Flashbacks Were Key to Staying True to the Book

For director Haley, one of the most crucial aspects of the original book was its use of flashbacks to tell the story. The movie’s structure mirrors the novel, revealing Poppy and Alex’s past vacations through “X summers ago” flashbacks, all while moving forward in the present day. Haley admitted that adapting this retrospective format for film posed a challenge, but it was something he was determined to preserve.

“We really fought to use the ‘X summers ago’ format because we knew readers loved that aspect of the book,” Haley shared. “It was important to us to stay true to that element, as well as to make the film accessible for those who hadn’t read the book. We wanted to make sure everyone could connect with it.”

Another notable aspect of the adaptation was the final scene, which mirrors the book cover—a subtle but meaningful nod to fans of the novel. “It was just so important to stay true to Poppy and Alex’s journey,” Haley said. “From the very first draft, I knew we needed to end the movie on the book cover. I would always refer back to the original story to ensure we were giving fans those little Easter eggs they’d appreciate.”

For author Emily Henry, it was clear that Haley handled the adaptation with great care. “A lot of changes were needed for the film, but each time one of those changes came up, he would ask me if I thought the readers would be okay with it,” Henry explained. “If I had concerns, we’d work together to find a solution.”

Now streaming on Netflix, People We Meet On Vacation has earned praise for its balance of faithful adaptation and broad appeal, ensuring both fans of the novel and newcomers can enjoy the story of love and friendship.