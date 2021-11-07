Director Chloe Zhao explains why she cast Harry Styles in the Marvel film “Eternals.”

Chloé Zhao, the director of “The Eternals,” has disclosed that if Harry Styles had declined the part of Eros in the Marvel film, there would be no Eros.

Rumors began to circulate weeks before the release of Marvel’s newest superhero film, “Eternals,” that the former One Direction singer was among the cast members.

Now that the Oscar-winning director can finally talk about Styles’ casting, she stated in a new interview that when she offered the idea for Eros, she solely had the singer in mind to play the role.

“It was very much a package deal for me to play Harry as Eros,” Zhao told Deadline on Friday.

“I pitched the idea of Pip the Troll [voiced by Patton Oswalt]and Eros to Kevin [Feige, Marvel Studios president] a while back, and I love the idea of exploring an Eternal who is beyond Titan and who may have influenced Thanos over the years in the same way Eternals influenced us, earthlings,” she explained.

Zhao made it clear that they didn’t look for an actor or have tryouts for Eros because Styles, in her opinion, was ideal for the part.

“It wasn’t like I suggested Eros and then said, “Let’s go get performers.” I’ve been following Harry since ‘Dunkirk,’ and I’ve always found him fascinating “she clarified “After meeting him, I realized he was that role, and I cast the rest of my cast in the same way.” Zhao stated at the time that she was merely waiting for Styles and Feige’s approval after pitching the idea, and that she was “extremely delighted” when they both approved.

The story of Eros was not developed in “Eternals.” He only made an appearance in the post-credits scene, interrupting Thena (Angelina Jolie), Makkari (Lauren Ridloff), and Druig (Barry Keoghan) as they discuss how to save their companions. “Behold, Thanos’ royal prince, Titan’s brother,” Pip exclaims.

After that, the 27-year-old singer smirks and flirts his way into a collaboration with the new heroes.

“My name is Eros, and this is Pip,” Eros continues, “and you are as beautiful as stories claim, Thena.”

“Pip and I are here to assist you. Your pals are in serious peril. We know where they are.” Despite the fact that Eros is Thanos’ brother, the former appears to be nothing like the purple alien who for five years destroyed half of all life in the cosmos. Eros is the polar antithesis of the Mad Titan, who was defeated in “Avengers: Endgame.” He’s funny, easygoing, and charming. She never, according to Zhao. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.