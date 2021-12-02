Dionne Warwick says she’ll pay for the return of Taylor Swift’s scarf.

Dionne Warwick has stated that she is willing to pay postage in exchange for Jake Gyllenhaal returning Taylor Swift’s famed scarf. On “The Drew Barrymore Show” on Wednesday, the music legend discussed her humorous tweets in the wake of the release of “Red (Taylor’s Version).”

Swift’s song “All Too Well” mentions a scarf that Jake is said to have kept since their breakup ten years ago. She says on the track, “And I left my scarf there at your sister’s place, and you’ve still kept it in your drawer even now.”

After Swift’s new version of the song was published last month, Warwick joked on Twitter that she’d make sure Swift got her scarf back. “That young man should return Taylor’s scarf if he has it.” It is not your property. Jake, pack everything up and I’ll pay for the postage,” she tweeted at the time.

Barrymore brought up the tweet and inquired if Warwick was serious about getting Jake to return Swift’s scarf. Warwick said, “Yeah, it is.” She went on to say, “I volunteered to pay the postage to get that girl her scarf back.”

When Warwick heard the words of “All Too Well,” the host stated that she hoped she could be a “fly on the wall.”

“First and foremost, what is he going to do with the scarf?” Warwick wondered. “It is not his property.” It is her property. “Return the girl’s scarf,” she said.

Last month, Swift’s reimagined version of “All Too Well” made news as she added more details to the song, allegedly alluding to her brief connection with Jake in 2010. Swift released a 13-minute short video set to and inspired by the new version of the song following the release of the new version.

Despite the fact that Swift has never stated that the song is about her relationship with Jake, fans assume it is. Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal were spotted together in Brooklyn in 2010 at Jake’s sister Maggie’s home. Swift said in her song that she forgot her scarf at “your sister’s house.” Maggie addressed the scarf problem in 2017, stating that she had no idea what the song meant. “I’ve never understood why everyone is so interested in this scarf.” During her appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” she asked Andy Cohen, “What is this?”