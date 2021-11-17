Dionne Warwick is pleading with Jake Gyllenhaal to return Taylor Swift’s scarf, and Twitter is reacting.

Following the release of Taylor Swift’s 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” Dionne Warwick has asked Jake Gyllenhaal to return her scarf.

After Swift, 31, suggested in her rerecorded track that Gyllenhaal, 40, still has it all these years later, Warwick, 80, rushed to Twitter Monday to demand that the “Nightcrawler” actor give back his ex’s scarf. The performer of “I Say a Little Prayer” even offered to cover the fees.

Warwick tweeted, “If the young man has Taylor’s scarf, he should return it.”

“It is not your property. Jake, pack everything up and I’ll pay for the postage “In a subsequent post, she said.

The shipping corporation UPS joined in the fun, leaving a remark on her page that read, “Dionne, this one’s on us. @taylorswift13, we’ll mail your belongings back to you (but we’d never let you go home alone).” After the game, fans were ready to join in “”Return it, young man,” one Twitter user wrote in response to the singer’s tweet about Swift’s song. You must, according to the Queen.” Another person wrote, “Twitter’s president has spoken. Jake, please return the scarf.” “You all know the’scarf’ is merely a metaphor for her virginity, right?” one user said, implying that Swift was referring to more than just an item in her song. However, Swifties pointed out that “All Too Well” was most likely alluding to the striped scarf that Swift wore to Maggie Gyllenhaal’s house for Thanksgiving in 2010 and that Gyllenhaal was also seen wearing that year.

“That is something that is frequently stated. However, this is not the case. It’s a scarf, after all. She claims he still has it in his drawer. That is undeniably real, as he wore it later “one remarked accompanying photographs of Swift and Gyllenhaal sporting scarves that appeared to be identical.

“It’s a scarf in the literal sense. He wore it after they broke up, as evidenced by the photo. I’d be enraged, too, because it was Gucci “another has been added.

“And I left my scarf there at your sister’s place / And you’ve still got it in your drawer even now,” Swift sings in “All Too Well,” a song she first published in 2012.

"Now you ship my things back and I walk home alone / But you keep my old scarf from the first week / Because it reminds you of innocence / And it smells like me / You can't get rid of it / Because you remember it all too well," she says.