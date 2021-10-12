Diogo Jota was sent back to Liverpool early due to an injury.

The Portuguese FA has confirmed that Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has been sent home ahead of Portugal’s match against Luxembourg tonight.

During the international break, the 24-year-old has not played for his country, missing a friendly against Qatar last weekend.

Jota was said to have experienced a muscle problem and trained separately from the rest of the team on Monday, throwing his fitness into question ahead of Liverpool’s match against Watford on Saturday.

The Portuguese FA announced the forward’s departure from the national team in a statement, saying: “Diogo Jota was dismissed by the National Selector, Fernando Santos, after being assessed unavailable by the FPF Health and Performance Unit to face Luxembourg in a meeting to be conducted this Tuesday.”

Santos revealed in a press conference earlier this week: “[Jota] had previously exercised, and today he raised the intensity with (physio) Joao Brito, but he did not train with us.

“The chances [that Jota will play against Luxembourg]are slim.” I’ll speak with him and find out how he feels. It’s OK if we feel he’s in any condition to be on the bench and then he can come in.

“We won’t take a chance with a player who hasn’t been able to train with us in a long time if we don’t.

“I’ll make a decision soon, and if he is unable to play, he will return to Liverpool.”

Jota’s injury, which comes as Liverpool prepares to return to Premier League play after securing a regular starting berth this season, is another possible setback for Jurgen Klopp.

Due to Brazil’s match against Uruguay on Friday morning, just 35 hours before kick-off against Watford, both Alisson and Fabinho are highly unlikely to play at Vicarage Road.

Thiago Alcantara and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who both missed Liverpool’s most recent matches due to injury before the international break, are still awaiting news.

Klopp, on the other hand, has received positive news about Curtis Jones.

The 20-year-old had a tight groin while with England’s U21s last week, but he returned to action on Monday night with an assist against Andorra.