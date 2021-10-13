Diogo Jota has been given an injury boost ahead of Liverpool’s match against Watford.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota are likely to be healthy for Liverpool’s Premier League match against Watford this weekend.

The right-back had recovered from the groin injury that had held him out of Liverpool’s games against Porto and Manchester City before the international break, it was announced yesterday.

Diogo Jota is also poised to play this weekend after being called home from Portugal’s international duties owing to a muscle problem.

However, it does not appear to be serious, as manager Jurgen Klopp announced that both players will practice fully ahead of the Vicarage Road match.

On Wednesday, he told the club’s website, “They’re all good, they’re all in a good way, let me put it that way.”

“So it appears Trent [Alexander-Arnold] and Diogo [Jota] will be alright; they will train with us normally tomorrow, according to the plan.

“Thiago will definitely require a little more time; [he]had not yet participated in team training, which is never a good sign for starting the next game.”

Thiago suffered a calf injury last month against Crystal Palace and was not expected to return until after the international break.

However, the midfielder’s recuperation is doing well, as he provided an update on social media this week and was working away from the rest of the squad.

The availability of goalkeeper Alisson Becker and Fabinho, who are likely to be in the Brazil side that will face Paraguay in the early hours of Friday morning, UK time, has also been questioned.